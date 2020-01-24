Kroger, Ocado to Open 350,000 SF Customer Fulfillment Center in Suburban Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

When fully operational, the new Kroger-Ocado facility will house 400 employees.

FREDERICK, MD. — The Kroger Co. and Ocado, an online grocer based in England, will develop a 350,000-square-foot customer fulfillment center in Frederick. The new automated warehouse facility will service several nearby markets such as Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. When fully operational, the facility will house 400 employees and feature digital and robotic capabilities. The site is located at 7106 Geoffrey Way, 55 miles west of downtown Baltimore and 65 miles north of downtown D.C. The companies expect the facility to open 24 months after groundbreaking, a timeline for which was not disclosed.