REBusinessOnline

Kroger, Ocado to Open 50,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Louisville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

Kroger

The Louisville Kroger fulfillment center will serve as a cross-dock to connect customers with fresh food by using a combination of vertical integration, machine learning and robotics.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Kroger Co. has plans to open a 50,000-square-foot delivery spoke facility in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based grocer has partnered with Ocado Group, a UK-based technology company, to operate the facility.

The property will collaborate with Kroger’s Customer Fulfillment Center in Monroe, Ohio. Additionally, the Louisville property will serve as a cross-dock to connect customers with fresh food by using a combination of vertical integration, machine learning and robotics. The project is expected to become operational later this year and will employ up to 161 full-time associates.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  