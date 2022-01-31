Kroger, Ocado to Open 50,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Louisville

The Louisville Kroger fulfillment center will serve as a cross-dock to connect customers with fresh food by using a combination of vertical integration, machine learning and robotics.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Kroger Co. has plans to open a 50,000-square-foot delivery spoke facility in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based grocer has partnered with Ocado Group, a UK-based technology company, to operate the facility.

The property will collaborate with Kroger’s Customer Fulfillment Center in Monroe, Ohio. Additionally, the Louisville property will serve as a cross-dock to connect customers with fresh food by using a combination of vertical integration, machine learning and robotics. The project is expected to become operational later this year and will employ up to 161 full-time associates.