Kroger, Ocado to Open 50,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Kroger Co. has plans to open a 50,000-square-foot delivery spoke facility in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based grocer has partnered with Ocado Group, a UK-based technology company, to operate the facility.
The property will collaborate with Kroger’s Customer Fulfillment Center in Monroe, Ohio. Additionally, the Louisville property will serve as a cross-dock to connect customers with fresh food by using a combination of vertical integration, machine learning and robotics. The project is expected to become operational later this year and will employ up to 161 full-time associates.
