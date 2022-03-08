REBusinessOnline

Kroger, Ocado to Open 50,000 SF Last Mile Distribution Facility in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Kroger has plans to open a 50,000-square-foot distribution facility in Birmingham. The “spoke” property will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger’s grocery delivery services. Cincinnati-based Kroger and UK-based Ocado Group plan to open the facility later this year.

The facility will collaborate with the Kroger-Ocado hub in Forest Park, Ga. The facility is expected to create up to 161 jobs.

Located at 30 West Oxmoor Road, the property will be situated 6.3 miles from downtown Birmingham and 12 miles from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The property is also 4.6 miles from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Kroger also plans to open spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  