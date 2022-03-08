Kroger, Ocado to Open 50,000 SF Last Mile Distribution Facility in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Kroger has plans to open a 50,000-square-foot distribution facility in Birmingham. The “spoke” property will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger’s grocery delivery services. Cincinnati-based Kroger and UK-based Ocado Group plan to open the facility later this year.

The facility will collaborate with the Kroger-Ocado hub in Forest Park, Ga. The facility is expected to create up to 161 jobs.

Located at 30 West Oxmoor Road, the property will be situated 6.3 miles from downtown Birmingham and 12 miles from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The property is also 4.6 miles from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Kroger also plans to open spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio, Texas.