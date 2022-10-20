Kroger Opens 135,000 SF Customer Fulfillment Center in Romulus, Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

ROMULUS, MICH. — The Kroger Co. has opened its newest customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Romulus. Powered by the Ocado Group, the roughly 135,000-square-foot CFC will leverage advanced robotics technology and creative solutions for Kroger delivery services. Kroger utilizes temperature-controlled vans and machine-learning algorithms that optimize delivery routes for grocery deliveries. Machine-learning algorithms adjust themselves to perform better as they are exposed to more data. Orders are delivered to customers’ doorsteps by trained Kroger associates. The CFC in Romulus will reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site and will employ more than 700 associates.

Kroger first announced its partnership with Ocado, a technology company that specializes in grocery e-commerce, in 2018. Kroger currently operates CFCs in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Texas and Michigan. Additional centers are slated for California, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, North Carolina and Colorado as well as South Florida and the Northeast.