Kroger Opens 60,000 SF Last-Mile Distribution Facility in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. — The Kroger Co. has opened a 60,000-square-foot industrial facility in the South Florida city of Opa-Locka. Ocado Group, an e-commerce grocery delivery firm based in the United Kingdom, operates the automated facility. Situated on the north side of Miami-Dade County, the facility serves as a last-mile “spoke” facility that works in conjunction with Kroger’s 375,000-square-foot customer fulfillment center in Groveland, Fla.

The new facility extends Kroger’s delivery capabilities to South Florida, with Homestead, Fla., serving as the farthest south the grocer can make deliveries. Kroger expects to employ 90 associates at the Opa-Locka facility.

In addition to the Groveland facility, the Cincinnati-based grocer currently operates customer fulfillment centers in Monroe, Ohio; Forest Park, Ga.; Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; Dallas; Romulus, Mich.; and Aurora, Colo. Additional customer fulfillment centers are slated for California; Frederick, Md.; Phoenix; Cleveland; Charlotte; South Florida and the Northeast.





