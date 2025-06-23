Monday, June 23, 2025
MidwestOhioRetail

Kroger Plans to Close 60 Stores Over Next 18 Months

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — In its first-quarter results, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) unveiled plans to close approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months. The closures represent about 5 percent of the Cincinnati-based grocer’s stores, and come after Kroger’s attempt to acquire Albertsons was blocked. Kroger says it is taking a $100 million impairment charge related to the store closings and is committed to reinvesting the savings back into the customer experience. As a result, Kroger says the closures will not impact full-year guidance. The retailer will offer roles in other stores to all associates currently employed at affected stores.

Total company sales were $45.1 billion in the first quarter, compared with $45.3 billion the same period last year. Excluding fuel, Kroger specialty pharmacy and adjustment items, sales increased 3.7 percent compared with the same period last year. Kroger’s first quarter ended on May 24. The grocer maintains roughly 1,200 stores across 16 states. The company’s stock price opened at $72 per share Monday, June 23, up from $50.02 per share one year ago.

