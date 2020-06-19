Kroger Reports 92 Percent Digital Sales Growth in First Quarter

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio, Retail

CINCINNATI — Digital sales at the Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) increased 92 percent in the first quarter, according to the company’s latest financial results. Total company sales were $42 billion in the first quarter, compared with $37 billion for the same period last year. Kroger does not separately break out its e-commerce sales from total sales. Excluding fuel and dispositions, sales grew 19.1 percent. Cincinnati-based Kroger says its most urgent priority during the pandemic has been “to provide a safe environment for associates and customers with open stores, e-commerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain.” Kroger has invested more than $830 million to reward associates and safeguard its employees, customers and communities. Kroger’s first quarter ended on May 23. The company’s stock price closed at $31.80 per share on Thursday, June 18, up from $23.64 one year ago.