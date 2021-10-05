Kroger Sells Former Regional Headquarters Office in Roanoke for $3.1M

ROANOKE, VA. — Kroger LP I has sold its former regional headquarters located at 3631 Peters Creek Road in Roanoke. Fenton Childers and Austin Newman of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented Kroger in the transaction. The buyer, Roanoke-based The Branch Group Inc., purchased the property for $3.1 million. Steve Zegarski and Jason Fountain of Waldvogel Commercial Properties Inc. represented the buyer.

Built in 1983, the 58,690-square-foot, two-story office building sits on 9.5 acres and functioned as Krogers regional headquarters for the Mid-Atlantic division. Kroger occupied the property until 2020.