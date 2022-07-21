Kroger to Open 40,000 SF Distribution Center in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

The new 'spoke' fulfillment center will extend Kroger's delivery services to Middle Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Kroger)

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Kroger plans to open a new 40,000-square-foot distribution center on Polk Avenue in Nashville, which will extend the grocer’s delivery services to Middle Tennessee. The “spoke” facility will work in conjunction with the Atlanta fulfillment center that the grocer operates along with UK-based grocery delivery platform Ocado. According to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, the new Kroger facility will support 180 new jobs. Kroger worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority, Nashville Area Chamber and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the project. A construction timeline or exact address were not disclosed, but The Tennessean reports that the site is located at 1116 Polk Ave. on the south side of town.