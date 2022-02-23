REBusinessOnline

Kroger to Open 50,000 SF ‘Spoke’ Distribution Center in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kroger (NYSE: KR) will open a 50,000-square-foot distribution center at 8801 N. Interstate 35 Service Road in Oklahoma City. The cross-dock facility, which is expected to come on line later this year and to employ up to 191 full-time associates, will serve as a last-mile, or “spoke,” distribution point for customers within a 200-mile radius. This territory includes Dallas, where Kroger and its partner in rolling out spoke facilities, United Kingdom-based logistics firm Ocado Group, have also launched a 350,000-square-foot fulfillment center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  