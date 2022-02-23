Kroger to Open 50,000 SF ‘Spoke’ Distribution Center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kroger (NYSE: KR) will open a 50,000-square-foot distribution center at 8801 N. Interstate 35 Service Road in Oklahoma City. The cross-dock facility, which is expected to come on line later this year and to employ up to 191 full-time associates, will serve as a last-mile, or “spoke,” distribution point for customers within a 200-mile radius. This territory includes Dallas, where Kroger and its partner in rolling out spoke facilities, United Kingdom-based logistics firm Ocado Group, have also launched a 350,000-square-foot fulfillment center.