Kroger’s Digital Sales Grow 127 Percent in Second Quarter

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has reported that its digital sales grew 127 percent in the second quarter, which ended Aug. 15. “Investments made to expand the company’s digital ecosystem are resonating well with customers,” says Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO. In addition, the Cincinnati-based grocer’s operating profit of $820 million was up 43 percent compared to the year prior. Total company sales were $30.5 billion in the second quarter, compared with $28.2 billion the same period last year.