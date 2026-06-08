Monday, June 8, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Developed by TKG and leased and managed by Cross Street, the new ORRIS townhomes offer private entrances, attached two-car garages and maintenance-free living. (Rendering courtesy of TKG)
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyOhio

Krueger Group Opens 25-Unit Rental Townhome Development in Rocky River, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

ROCKY RIVER, OHIO — The Krueger Group (TKG) has opened Phase II of ORRIS, which brings 25 rental townhomes along Center Ridge Road in Rocky River, a suburb of Cleveland. Cross Street is handling leasing, marketing and property management. The residences are offered in two- and three-bedroom floor plans with attached two-car garages. The units average 2,600 to 2,700 square feet, with some larger floor plans exceeding 3,000 square feet. Monthly rents start at $4,700.

The first phase of ORRIS was completed in 2024 and comprises a 54-unit apartment building. Residents of the townhomes enjoy full access to the amenities within Phase I, including a fitness center, coworking spaces, resident lounge areas, package and mail services, dry cleaning services and an outdoor courtyard.

You may also like

Cinnaire Closes $307M LIHTC Equity Fund for 2,259...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 82,847 SF Avalon Crossing...

Upland Arranges Sales of Chipotle, Starbucks Properties in...

IPA Capital Markets Secures $123M in Financing for...

HVPG Acquires Affordable Housing Community in Elk Grove,...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $47M Sale of Multifamily...

Rosewood Property Co. Begins Leasing 338-Unit Apartment Community...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 186-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Panepinto Properties Begins Leasing 53-Story Apartment Tower in...