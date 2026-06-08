Krueger Group Opens 25-Unit Rental Townhome Development in Rocky River, Ohio

ROCKY RIVER, OHIO — The Krueger Group (TKG) has opened Phase II of ORRIS, which brings 25 rental townhomes along Center Ridge Road in Rocky River, a suburb of Cleveland. Cross Street is handling leasing, marketing and property management. The residences are offered in two- and three-bedroom floor plans with attached two-car garages. The units average 2,600 to 2,700 square feet, with some larger floor plans exceeding 3,000 square feet. Monthly rents start at $4,700.

The first phase of ORRIS was completed in 2024 and comprises a 54-unit apartment building. Residents of the townhomes enjoy full access to the amenities within Phase I, including a fitness center, coworking spaces, resident lounge areas, package and mail services, dry cleaning services and an outdoor courtyard.