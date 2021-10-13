REBusinessOnline

Krusinski Breaks Ground on 19,000 SF Automotive Center in Joliet, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

JOLIET, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. has broken ground on a 19,000-square-foot automotive center for Cassidy Best-One Tire & Service in Joliet. The project will be situated within the Rock Creek Logistics Center at 3100 Channahon Road. The facility will provide truck and automobile tire work as well as general vehicle maintenance services. The project will feature 20 drive-in doors, 10 service bays and 1,000 square feet of office space. Completion is slated for early 2022. Cornerstone Architects is the architect and Jacob & Hefner Associates is the civil engineer. Ketone Partners is the developer of the project and the owner of Rock Creek Logistics Center, which is a 263-acre business park that offers direct access to I-80.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews