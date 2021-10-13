Krusinski Breaks Ground on 19,000 SF Automotive Center in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. has broken ground on a 19,000-square-foot automotive center for Cassidy Best-One Tire & Service in Joliet. The project will be situated within the Rock Creek Logistics Center at 3100 Channahon Road. The facility will provide truck and automobile tire work as well as general vehicle maintenance services. The project will feature 20 drive-in doors, 10 service bays and 1,000 square feet of office space. Completion is slated for early 2022. Cornerstone Architects is the architect and Jacob & Hefner Associates is the civil engineer. Ketone Partners is the developer of the project and the owner of Rock Creek Logistics Center, which is a 263-acre business park that offers direct access to I-80.