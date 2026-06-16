Krusinski Breaks Ground on 32,000 SF Addition for Nonprofit Food Distribution Hub in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. has broken ground on a 32,000-square-foot addition to the Loaves & Fishes Community Services food distribution hub at 580 Exchange Court in Aurora. The project will expand the building to 62,000 square feet, enabling the nonprofit organization to meet the increasing needs of food-insecure individuals and families in DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties. Since 2019, food insecurity in the area served by Loaves & Fishes has increased by more than 50 percent, according to a release.

The expansion project will create greater storage capacity, improved distribution efficiencies and enhanced collaboration capabilities with partner pantries. Krusinski will build new and expanded freezer and cooler space, a larger depressed dock with more efficient access for deliveries by full-size semi-trucks and trailers and an improved site layout that increases parking capacity and flow. Construction will be completed in four phases and includes increasing the capacity of utilities. The project team includes Powers Brown Architecture and Cage Civil Engineering.