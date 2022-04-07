Krusinski Construction Completes 19,000 SF Auto Center in Joliet, Illinois

The new automotive center for Cassidy Best-One Tire & Service is situated in Ketone Partners’ Rock Creek Logistics Center.

JOLIET, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. has completed a new automotive center for Cassidy Best-One Tire & Service in Joliet’s Rock Creek Logistics Center. Ketone Partners, which served as developer for the 19,000-square-foot project, also owns the 263-acre Rock Creek Logistics Center. The auto center features 20 drive-in doors, 10 service bays, 1,000 square feet of office space, nine car parking stalls and seven trailer stalls. Cassidy Best-One will provide truck and automotive tire work as well as general maintenance for a variety of vehicles. The project team included Cornerstone Architects as architect and Jacob & Hefner Associates as civil engineer.