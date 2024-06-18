Tuesday, June 18, 2024
J&P Warehousing will serve its client, Tardella Foods, out of the facility. (Photo courtesy of Krusinski Construction Co.)
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Krusinski Construction Completes 66,000 SF Industrial Build-out in Woodridge, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. has completed the build-out of a 66,000-square-foot interior warehouse space on behalf of J&P Warehousing and Tardella Foods in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. J&P Warehousing is a third-party logistics firm and will serve its food-and-beverage client, Tardella Foods, out of the Woodridge facility at 2250 W. 75th St. Krusinski previously completed construction of the building, a 100,400-square-foot facility, on behalf of developer Molto Properties.

The interior build-out included minor office modifications, installing a demising wall to separate the J&P Warehousing space from the adjacent 34,400-square-foot tenant space. Krusinski also separated gas and electrical services to accommodate the multi-tenant property. Additional project elements consisted of installing tenant-specific electrical and HVAC equipment, including a charging station for electric pallet jacks and an air compressor. Harris Architects designed the building.

