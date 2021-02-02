Krusinski Construction Completes Buildout of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Arlington Heights, Illinois
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. (KCC) has completed the buildout of an 11,500-square-foot rehabilitation center for Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Enterprise Office Campus in Arlington Heights. This project is the fourth Chicagoland facility that KCC has completed for Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, which was formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. The Arlington Heights location features a therapeutic area, private therapy rooms, auxiliary rooms and a staff area. The project team included Cannon Design, Manhard Consulting and Ascent.
