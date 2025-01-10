Krusinski Construction Renovates 33,000 SF Industrial Facility in Bensenville, Illinois

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. has completed an industrial redevelopment project for developer Dayton Street Partners in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. Krusinski revitalized an existing building by completing selective demolition and enhancing the space with a more efficient layout. The original facility was converted into a 33,000-square-foot terminal with 37 newly installed dock doors and an attached 2,000-square-foot, two-story office. The interior refresh included new bathrooms, flooring, paint and mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades. Krusinski also completed upgrades to the storm systems, installed new concrete aprons and performed select paving improvements. The project team included Space Co and A+M Architects.