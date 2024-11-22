Friday, November 22, 2024
Completion of the development in Plainfield Business Center is slated for fall 2025.
Krusinski to Build 788,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Plainfield, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. will serve as general contractor for a 788,000-square-foot speculative industrial project within Plainfield Business Center in the southwest Chicago suburb of Plainfield. Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) is the developer. Named TCC Stewart South Phase I, the 52-acre project is slated for occupancy in fall 2025. The cross-dock facility is being marketed as a single-tenant property, but it will be divisible for multiple users. The building will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock-level doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 392 cars and 211 trailers. Future phases of Plainfield Business Center are currently being planned. At full build-out, the development will encompass over 8 million square feet of industrial space. The project team includes Harris Architects and civil engineer Kimley-Horn.

