Krusinski to Build 788,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Plainfield, Illinois

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. will serve as general contractor for a 788,000-square-foot speculative industrial project within Plainfield Business Center in the southwest Chicago suburb of Plainfield. Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) is the developer. Named TCC Stewart South Phase I, the 52-acre project is slated for occupancy in fall 2025. The cross-dock facility is being marketed as a single-tenant property, but it will be divisible for multiple users. The building will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock-level doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 392 cars and 211 trailers. Future phases of Plainfield Business Center are currently being planned. At full build-out, the development will encompass over 8 million square feet of industrial space. The project team includes Harris Architects and civil engineer Kimley-Horn.