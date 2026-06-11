Thursday, June 11, 2026
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The project includes renovations to the existing building as well as the installation of new windows and a roof drainage system.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Krusinski to Complete Tenant Improvement Project for Electric Vehicle Repair Facility in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Dayton Street Partners has selected Krusinski Construction Co. to complete a tenant improvement project for an automotive and clean energy company. The Loomis facility will support a new electric vehicle repair facility on the edge of the Chicago city limits. Krusinski will revitalize the existing building by installing replacement overhead doors, renovating the restroom block to meet ADA compliance and enhancing the exterior lighting for safer access and security purposes. The project will also include the installation of new windows and a roof drainage system to accommodate the tenant’s needs. Completion is slated for next month. A+M Architects is the project architect, and Jacob & Hefner Associates Inc. is the civil engineer.

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