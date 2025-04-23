Krusinski to Transform 14,446 SF Medical Space into Daycare Center in South Elgin, Illinois

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. will transform a 14,446-square-foot vacant space on the first floor of the Medical and Legal Arts Building in South Elgin into a daycare center for BrightPath Kids, which operates more than 230 centers across the U.S. and Canada. The interior scope includes partial demolition and full reconstruction of the first floor. The new space will feature activity rooms and learning areas equipped with advanced classroom technology. Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems will be enhanced to meet the client’s needs. Exterior upgrades will include parking lot improvements and the addition of a new playground on the east side of the building.

Krusinski originally completed the ground-up, two-story building in 2007. The facility previously housed an immediate care clinic for Advocate Aurora Health Sherman Family Healthcare on the first floor, with law offices and conference rooms on the second. The project team includes Colliers Engineering & Design as architect and civil engineer.