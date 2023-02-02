REBusinessOnline

KSL Capital Partners Buys Five Boutique Hotels Along California’s Central Coast

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Western

AVILA BEACH, PISMO BEACH AND PASO ROBLES, CALIF. — An affiliate of KSL Capital has purchased the Martin Resorts Collection of five independent boutique hotels located along California’s Central Coast, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Totaling 346 rooms, the collection includes the 54-suite oceanfront Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach; the 70-suite oceanfront Pismo Lighthouse Suites and 100-room oceanfront Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach; and 89-room Paso Robles Inn and the 24-room The Piccolo in Paso Robles.

KSL will invest in improvements across the collection, providing a greater suite of amenities and more ways to engage with the local communities. KSL Resort will manage each of the hotels.





