KSR Capital Buys 49 Percent Stake in Lower Manhattan Office Building for $170M

NEW YORK CITY — KSR Capital, the investment arm of locally based firm KSR, has purchased a 49 percent stake in 1410 Broadway, a 34-story office building in Manhattan, for $170 million. The 395,000-square-foot building recently underwent a capital improvement program and was 90 percent leased when the deal closed, with an undisclosed design and marketing firm recently signing a 62,500-square-foot lease. KSR Capital purchased the stake from L.H. Charney Associates, with internal agents Albert Sultan and Marc Sitt negotiating the deal.