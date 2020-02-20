KTGY Architecture + Planning Unveils Design for 344-Unit Apartment Project in Downtown Cincinnati

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Developed by Milhaus, Artistry Cincinnati will rise seven stories.

CINCINNATI — KTGY Architecture + Planning has unveiled the design for Artistry Cincinnati, a 344-unit apartment project located along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati. The seven-story building, located at 601 E. Pete Rose Way, is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in late 2021. Milhaus is the developer. Features of the property include a second-floor amenity space offering direct access to an exterior courtyard, a 2,500-square-foot outdoor gallery that will house large-scale art installations, and access to the river and adjacent park. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, community garden, coworking spaces and bike storage. Plans also call for 390 parking spaces and 8,000 square feet of commercial space. Floor plans will range from studios to three-bedroom units. The project is situated at 601 E. Pete Rose Way.