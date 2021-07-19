Kula Bio to Open 7,500 SF Headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

NATICK, MASS. — Kula Bio, a provider of fertilizer for the agriculture industry, will open a 7,500-square-foot headquarters facility in the western Boston suburb of Natick. The company has tapped Massachusetts-based Dacon Corp. to lead the retrofit of an existing 14,350-square-foot building, with plans to immediately occupy 7,500 square feet and leave 6,850 square feet for future expansion. Completion of the retrofit is scheduled for October. About 30 people will work in the new facility.