Kumho Tire Fully Leases 428,160 SF Industrial Facility in McDonough, Georgia

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Atlanta-based tire manufacturer Kumho Tire USA has fully leased 210 Interstate South Drive, a 428,160-square-foot cross-dock industrial facility located in the south Atlanta suburb of McDonough.

Price Weaver and Hooper Wilkinson of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Bob Currie, Brad Pope, Reed Davis and Hannah Dillard of JLL represented the landlord, Dermody Properties.

The distribution center is located less than one mile from I-75 and 24 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The facility features 28-foot clear heights, 101 dock-high doors, 147 trailer storage spaces and ESFR sprinklers. The property was built in 2000, according to LoopNet Inc.