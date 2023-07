HUNTLEY, ILL. — Kuriyama of America, an industrial hose supplier, has signed a 329,210-square-foot lease at Huntley Commercial Center in the Chicago suburb of Huntley. The tenant will occupy 60 percent of the 540,960-square-foot development, which is slated for completion in the fourth quarter. Adam Marshall and Mark Deady of Newmark represented ownership, Huntley Investment Partners, which is a partnership between Craig Realty Group Inc., The Prime Group Inc. and The Capital Cos.