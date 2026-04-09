Kurv Industrial Acquires South Florida Industrial Park for $220M

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Kurv Industrial, formerly known as Bridge Industrial, has acquired East Pompano Industrial Center, a five-building industrial park in South Florida’s Broward County.

The Chicago-based based owner-operator purchased the 818,611-square-foot development from Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group for $220 million, making the deal the largest industrial acquisition in South Florida this year, according to Kurv. The acquisition is part of the previously announced $789 million joint venture partnership between Kurv and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

East Pompano Industrial Center, which will be rebranded as Kurv Pompano, was 50 percent leased at the time of sale. The park comprises four rear-load facilities with 32-foot clear heights and a low-coverage building delivered in 1993. Kurv plans to invest in speculative office build-outs and energy efficient upgrades at the park during its ownership.