Thursday, April 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
East Pompano Industrial Center, which will be rebranded as Kurv Pompano, was 50 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Kurv Industrial Acquires South Florida Industrial Park for $220M

by John Nelson

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Kurv Industrial, formerly known as Bridge Industrial, has acquired East Pompano Industrial Center, a five-building industrial park in South Florida’s Broward County.

The Chicago-based based owner-operator purchased the 818,611-square-foot development from Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group for $220 million, making the deal the largest industrial acquisition in South Florida this year, according to Kurv. The acquisition is part of the previously announced $789 million joint venture partnership between Kurv and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

East Pompano Industrial Center, which will be rebranded as Kurv Pompano, was 50 percent leased at the time of sale. The park comprises four rear-load facilities with 32-foot clear heights and a low-coverage building delivered in 1993. Kurv plans to invest in speculative office build-outs and energy efficient upgrades at the park during its ownership.

You may also like

CoStar: U.S. Retail Construction Activity Remains Stymied Through...

Subtext, Clarion to Break Ground on 784-Bed Student...

Redline, Landmark Industrial to Develop 137,388 SF Facility...

Foundry Arranges $24.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in...

Mohr Capital to Develop 371,388 SF Warehouse in...

Worldwide Logistics Signs 451,916 SF Industrial Lease in...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $10M Sale of Two...

Kislak Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Apartment Building in...

SimonCRE Buys 38 Acres to Develop 363,000 SF...