REBusinessOnline

Kushner Acquires Apartment Community in Montgomery for $49.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2010, Broadstreet at Eastchase features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 822 to 1,208 square feet.

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Kushner Cos., a real estate developer and investor based in New York, has purchased Broadstreet at Eastchase, a 276-unit multifamily asset in Montgomery. The seller, an undisclosed local family office, sold the community for $49.5 million, or $182,000 per unit. Josh Jacobs and Royce Emerson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Built in 2010, Broadstreet at Eastchase features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 822 to 1,208 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, trails, outdoor kitchen and lounge area, playground, resort-style swimming pool, dog park, detached garages, media center and a recreation room.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  