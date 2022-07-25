Kushner Acquires Apartment Community in Montgomery for $49.5M

Built in 2010, Broadstreet at Eastchase features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 822 to 1,208 square feet.

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Kushner Cos., a real estate developer and investor based in New York, has purchased Broadstreet at Eastchase, a 276-unit multifamily asset in Montgomery. The seller, an undisclosed local family office, sold the community for $49.5 million, or $182,000 per unit. Josh Jacobs and Royce Emerson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Built in 2010, Broadstreet at Eastchase features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 822 to 1,208 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, trails, outdoor kitchen and lounge area, playground, resort-style swimming pool, dog park, detached garages, media center and a recreation room.