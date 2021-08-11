REBusinessOnline

Kushner Acquires Clare Apartments in Southaven, Mississippi for $45.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mississippi, Multifamily, Southeast

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — Kushner has acquired The Clare Apartments, a 352-unit multifamily community in Southaven, for $45.1 million. The seller was not disclosed. Newmark was the broker for the transaction.

Situated less than 18 miles from downtown Memphis, Clare is centrally located between Northwest Mississippi Community College, Tanger Outlets Southaven and Landers Center. The property will be rebranded as Southaven Pointe. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, volleyball court, business center, dog park and a picnic area.

Kushner is a New York City-based real estate development and management firm with a portfolio including residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and industrial properties.

