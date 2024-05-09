Thursday, May 9, 2024
Kushner's plan for the redevelopment of Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, will shrink the existing retail footprint by about 40 percent.
Kushner Begins $500M Redevelopment of Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EATONTOWN, N.J. — New York City-based Kushner Cos. has begun the redevelopment of Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, roughly 50 miles outside New York City, a project that is valued at approximately $500 million. Under the current plans, the redevelopment will convert the mall into a mixed-use destination with 900,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 1,000 residential units. Whole Foods Market will anchor the retail component of the project, which will also feature public green spaces, pedestrian pathways and medical office space. Construction will include the demolition of 600,000 square feet of retail space at the site. According to its Wikipedia page, Monmouth Mall originally opened in 1960 and today features approximately 1.5 million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space.

