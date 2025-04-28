Kushner Begins Leasing 265-Unit Apartment Complex in East Hanover, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Locally based developer Kushner has begun leasing Livana East Hanover, a 265-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of East Hanover. The community features a mix of one- to three-bedroom residences across four buildings and includes 53 affordable housing units. The amenity package comprises a pool, grilling stations, outdoor gaming area, fitness center with a yoga studio, theater room, residents-only clubroom, a conference and coworking facilities. Construction began in June 2022. Rents start at $2,500 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.