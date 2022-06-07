Kushner Begins Work on 307-Unit Multifamily Community in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Kushner's new multifamily community in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, will be located at 19-00 Pollitt Drive.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Locally based developer Kushner has begun construction on a 307-unit apartment community that will be reserved for renters age 55 and over in the Northern New Jersey community of Fair Lawn. The community will offer one- and two-bedroom units, with 46 residences reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, spa, salon, massage room, clubhouse, game room, movie theater, putting green, library and a pet spa. The site currently houses a vacant office building. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025.