REBusinessOnline

Kushner Begins Work on 307-Unit Multifamily Community in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

19-00-Pollitt-Drive-Fair-Lawn-New-Jersey

Kushner's new multifamily community in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, will be located at 19-00 Pollitt Drive.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Locally based developer Kushner has begun construction on a 307-unit apartment community that will be reserved for renters age 55 and over in the Northern New Jersey community of Fair Lawn. The community will offer one- and two-bedroom units, with 46 residences reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, spa, salon, massage room, clubhouse, game room, movie theater, putting green, library and a pet spa. The site currently houses a vacant office building. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  