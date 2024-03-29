Kushner Breaks Ground on $130M Multifamily Project in Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — New York City-based developer Kushner has broken ground on a $130 million multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. Designed by Minno + Wasko Architects & Planners, the property will comprise two four-story buildings that will house 299 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, golf simulator, rooftop terraces, social lounges, pet spa, a children’s playroom and outdoor grilling and dining stations. A SuperFresh grocery market and neighborhood café will anchor the property’s retail component. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2025.