Kushner Breaks Ground on 265-Unit Multifamily Project in East Hanover, New Jersey

Kushner's new multifamily project in East Hanover, New Jersey, is located at 72 Eagle Rock Ave.

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Locally based developer Kushner has broken ground on a 265-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of East Hanover. The community will feature a mix of one- to three-bedroom residences across four buildings and will include 53 affordable housing units. The amenity package will comprise a pool, grilling stations, outdoor gaming area, fitness center with a yoga studio, theater room, residents-only clubroom, a conference and coworking facilities. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025.