Friday, July 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Livana-Livingston
Livana Livingston will include 56 affordable housing units across each of the development's two buildings.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kushner Breaks Ground on 280-Unit Multifamily Project in Livingston, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — New York City-based Kushner has broken ground on Livana Livingston, a 280-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. Designed by Lessard Architecture, Livana Livingston will feature two buildings, one of which has been designed for renters age 55 and above, that will be developed on the adjacent sites of the former Westminster Hotel and Somerset Regal Bank. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats, and both unit types will offer floor plans that include dens. Amenities will include a fitness center, sauna and steam rooms, coworking space, a clubroom, private dining room, game room, rooftop terrace, pickleball courts, pet spa and a community garden lawn. Completion is slated for 2027.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $26M Construction Loan for 132-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 164-Unit Apartment...

RXR, Korman Begin Leasing 307-Unit Apartment Building in...

Beacon, Harborlight Complete Adaptive Reuse Project in Beverly,...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 996-Unit Riverbend Apartments in...

Skender Breaks Ground on Chicago’s First Native American-Focused...

Standard, Endeavor to Build 174,288 SF Cobalt Business...

Pinterest Signs 83,000 SF Office Lease at 11...

Tractor Supply Co. to Open 21,840 SF Store...