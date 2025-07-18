Kushner Breaks Ground on 280-Unit Multifamily Project in Livingston, New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — New York City-based Kushner has broken ground on Livana Livingston, a 280-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. Designed by Lessard Architecture, Livana Livingston will feature two buildings, one of which has been designed for renters age 55 and above, that will be developed on the adjacent sites of the former Westminster Hotel and Somerset Regal Bank. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats, and both unit types will offer floor plans that include dens. Amenities will include a fitness center, sauna and steam rooms, coworking space, a clubroom, private dining room, game room, rooftop terrace, pickleball courts, pet spa and a community garden lawn. Completion is slated for 2027.