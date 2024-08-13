Kushner Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Project in Colts Neck, New Jersey

COLTS NECK, N.J. — New York City-based developer Kushner has broken ground on a 360-unit multifamily project in Colts Neck, about 50 miles south of Manhattan. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, Livana Colts Neck will consist of 15 three-story buildings that will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, clubroom, lounge, conference facilities and a dog park. Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2027.