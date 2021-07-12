REBusinessOnline

Kushner Cos. Purchases Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Jackson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mississippi, Multifamily, Southeast

JACKSON, MISS. — Kushner Cos. has purchased a four-property residential portfolio in Jackson for an undisclosed price. Blake Pera, Tommy Bronson III, Bo Flurry and Gray Fiser of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller.

Additionally, Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Nick Scribani and Issa Abbassi of Newmark arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of Kushner Cos., a New York City-based real estate developer and owner.

The portfolio spans more than 1,200 units across 71 acres. The properties’ amenities include pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, playgrounds, grilling and picnic areas, sundecks and fireplaces.

Kushner Cos. currently owns more than 24,000 units across eight states, 2.2 million square feet of retail space, 5.4 million square feet of office space, 1 million square feet of industrial space and 697 hotel rooms.

