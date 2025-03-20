Kushner, KABR Group Complete $30M Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between regional development and investment firms Kushner Cos. and The KABR Group has completed a $30 million mixed-use redevelopment project in Jersey City. The project converted the former Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. warehouse, a six-story building that was originally constructed in 1913, into a commercial structure with 135,000 square feet of office and retail space known as The Arts & Powerhouse Building. Commercial spaces range in size from 4,000 to 100,000 square feet, and the building features a 10,000-square-foot rooftop amenity deck. Retailers that have already signed leases or opened stores at the building include Rumble Boxing, Daily Provisions, Spear Physical Therapy and One Medical. CBRE is the building’s leasing agent.