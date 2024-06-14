Kushner, PTM Partners Launch Preleasing at 36-Story Apartment Tower in Miami

MIAMI — Kushner and PTM Partners have launched preleasing at 2000 Biscayne Boulevard, a 36-story apartment tower underway in Miami’s Edgewater district. The property will feature 420 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,500 square feet. Kushner and PTM have appointed SERHANT. New Development as the marketing and leasing agency of record for the building.

Designed by Kobi Karp Architecture and Restoration Hardware for interiors, each unit will feature modern flooring, stainless steel appliances, Italian kitchen cabinetry and bathroom vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces in select units. Amenities will include a fitness center with a sauna and massage treatment rooms, gaming club room, children’s play area, pet spa, resort-style pool with cabanas and an outdoor gym and yoga area overlooking Biscayne Bay.