Kushner Realty Purchases Two Multifamily Properties in Lafayette, Louisiana for $93.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast

Robley Place

Built in 2016, Robley Place features 248 units.

LAFAYETTE, LA. — New York-based Kushner Realty Acquisition LLC has purchased two multifamily properties in Lafayette for a combined $93.5 million. New Orleans-based Key Real Estate sold the communities, Robley Place and Ansley Walk, for $52.5 million and $41 million, respectively. Albert Elmore and Brian Savage of Colliers represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

The adjacent properties both offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Built in 2016, Robley Place features 248 units with stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a courtyard, grill, fitness center, pet washing station, spa, pool, playground and a business center.

Built in 2008, Ansley Walk has 242 units with walk-in closets, balconies and patios and master bathrooms with double vanities. Community amenities include laundry facilities, pet play area, car wash area, pet washing station, package service and Wi-Fi at the pool and clubhouse.

