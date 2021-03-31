REBusinessOnline

Kushner, STRO to Develop 205,000 SF Industrial Project in Woodland Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

1150-McBride-Ave.-Woodland-Park-New-Jersey

Pictured is a partial site plan for the new industrial building at 1150 McBride Ave. in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Kushner Real Estate Group and The Stro Cos., has acquired land for the development of a 205,000-square-foot industrial building in Woodland Park, located in the northern part of the state. The cross-dock building will feature a clear height of 36 feet and is scheduled for completion early next year. Construction is scheduled to begin soon with the demolition of the existing 220,000-square-foot building, which formerly served as the headquarters of Kearfott Guidance & Navigation. Vertical construction is set to begin over the summer.

