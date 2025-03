EATONTOWN, N.J. — New York City-based Kushner Cos. has welcomed five food-and-beverage users and one retailer to Monmouth Square, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Monmouth Mall in Eatontown. The tenants — Whole Foods Market, Prince Street Pizza, Cava, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Offshore Coffee and STRONG Pilates — account for about 50,000 square feet of new leasing activity, which makes the project’s retail component 75 percent preleased. Bond RP represented Kushner in all negotiations.