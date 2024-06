SELMA, TEXAS — KW Automotive has signed a 74,880-square-foot industrial lease at 9388 Corporate Drive in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. John Colglazier, Lindsey Tucker, Kyle Kennan and David Oldham of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, a partnership between Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co. and Baltisse US Inc., in the lease negotiations. Webb Sellers and Drew Allen of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the tenant.