KW Commercial | AMK Properties Arranges $3.1M Sale of Industrial Asset in Burnsville, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — KW Commercial | AMK Properties has arranged the $3.1 million sale of Ridgeview Business Center in Burnsville, about 20 miles south of Minneapolis. The 45,503-square-foot industrial property, located on Portland Avenue, features nine loading doors and a clear height of 14 feet. Matthew Klein and Andy Manthei of KW Commercial | AMK Properties represented the seller, Aaron Lake LLC. The undisclosed buyer will occupy space within the facility.