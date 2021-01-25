KW Commercial | AMK Properties Brokers $3.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Suburban Minneapolis
BROOKLYN CENTER, MINN. — KW Commercial | AMK Properties has brokered the sale of Humboldt Square Shopping Center in Brooklyn Center for $3.7 million. The 40,390-square-foot property is located on Humboldt Avenue. Anchor tenants include Dollar Tree and New Horizon Academy. Matthew Klein and Andy Manthei of KW Commercial represented the seller, Kensington Property Management LLC, and secured the buyer, investor Thomas Kite.
