KW Commercial Arranges $1.6M Sale of Industrial Building in Burnsville, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — KW Commercial has arranged the $1.6 million sale of a 24,000-square-foot industrial building in Burnsville, about 17 miles south of Minneapolis. The property is situated on 1.8 acres along Riverwood Drive. Andy Manthei and Matt Klein of KW Commercial’s Apple Valley office represented the seller, Linvill Riverwood LLC, an affiliate of Minnetonka-based Linvill Properties Inc. Buyer information was undisclosed.

