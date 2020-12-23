KW Commercial Arranges $5.1M Sale of Office, Retail Portfolio Near Minneapolis

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — KW Commercial | AMK Properties has arranged the sale of a three-property office and retail portfolio in St. Cloud near Minneapolis for $5.1 million. Named the Heritage Centre Portfolio, the assets include Heritage Market I, Heritage Business Centre and Heritage Professional Building. They range in size from 8,600 square feet to 25,300 square feet. Matthew Klein and Anthony Passanante of KW represented the buyer, Heritage Retail Partners LLC. Amy Senn, Bob Pounds, Tim Prinsen, Pete Tanis and Lori Pounds of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller.