Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

KW Commercial Arranges Sale of 121-Unit Apartment Building in West Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — KW Commercial has arranged the sale of a 121-unit apartment building in Fort Worth. Built in phases between 1969 and 1980, Slate at Fort Worth is located on the city’s west side. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, courtyard and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The buyer was a partnership between Westline Equity Partners and Apogee Capital, and the seller was not disclosed. Jaxton Hoelting led the transaction for KW Commercial. Carl Pankratz of Blackacre Commercial arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal through Sheridan Capital.

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