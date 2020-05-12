REBusinessOnline

KW Commercial Arranges Sale of 21,178 SF Office, Retail Building in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Office, Retail

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — KW Commercial has arranged the sale of Northway Court Center in St. Cloud, about 65 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Located at 1501 Northway Drive, the 21,178-square-foot building is home to a variety of retail, office and restaurant tenants. Matthew Klein and Anthony Passanante of KW represented the buyer, Northway Retail Partners LLC. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

